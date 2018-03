Locals’ guide to free and unrestricted Las Vegas pools

A list of some of Las Vegas’ top dayclubs, as well as pools that are not restricted to hotel guests.

Poolgoers enjoy a showing of "Happy Gilmore" during Dive In Movies at Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Drai's Beach Club (Drai's)

Rehab Beach Club (Brenton Ho)

Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay (Oh Dag Yo Photography)

Below is a list of some of Las Vegas’ top dayclubs, as well as pools that are not restricted to hotel guests (Note prices listed are the lowest available on the least popular days. Prices during prime time are often significantly higher. Some prices include food-and-beverage packages.):

■ Aria: Liquid. Open 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Admission starts at $10 for women and $20 for men. liquidpoollv.com

■ The Cosmopolitan: Marquee Dayclub. Open daily 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission starts at $26 for women, $36 for men. Daybeds start at $250. Bungalows start at $1,000. Grand cabanas start at $1,000. marqueelasvegas.com/dayclub/

■ The Cromwell:Drai’s Beachclub. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Admission starts at $20 for women and $30 for men. caesars.com/cromwell

■ Downtown Grand: Citrus Grand Pool Deck. Open daily 9 a.m.-9 p.m., starting in May with DJs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Free admission for locals. Cabanas with $200 food and beverage minimum. downtowngrand.com/pool

■ Flamingo: Go Pool Dayclub (Monday-Saturday) and Day Beats (Sunday). Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission fee varies. Daybeds start at $50, cabanas start at $300 (prices subject to change per event). gopoolvegas.com

■ Green Valley Ranch Resort: Resort Pool. Open to nonguests 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day. greenvalleyranch.sclv.com

■ Hard Rock Hotel:Rehab (Thursdays-Sundays) and Relax (Mondays). Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 21 and older. Admission starts at $10 for women and $20 for men (prices subject to change per event). rehablv.com

■ Harrah’s: The pool at Harrah’s. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Free admission. caesars.com/harrahs-las-vegas

■ J.W. Marriott: Resort Pool. Opens at 9 a.m. daily. Admission starts at $12. Cabanas start at $195.

■ The Linq: The pool at The Linq. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission, 21 years and older. caesars.com/linq

■ M Resort: Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through April, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays after April 5. daydreamlv.com

■ Mandalay Bay: Daylight Beach Club. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Admission starts at $20 for women and $30 for men. daylightvegas.com

■ MGM Grand:Wet Republic. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays. Admission starts at $20 for women and $30 for men. wetrepublic.com

■ The Mirage:Bare. Open 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Admission starts at $10 for women, $20 for men. barepoollv.com

■ Palazzo: Aquatic Club. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Thursdays to be added later in the season. venetian.com

■ Planet Hollywood Resort: Flowrider and pools at Planet Hollywood open daily 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission to pools. Flowrider 30-minute surfing sessions, $25; $20 for locals. Must be 54 inches to surf. caesars.com/planet-hollywood

■ Red Rock Resort: Resort Pool. Open to nonguests 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. May 5- Sept. 5. Admission is $25, $20 for children 10 and younger. redrock.sclv.com

■ Rio:Voodoo Beach open daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. until Memorial Day Weekend, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. after Memorial Day weekend. Free admission for hotel guests and locals with Total Rewards card. Daybeds start at $150, cabanas start at $300. caesars.com/rio-las-vegas

■ Sapphire Pool & Dayclub: Open noon-6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays starting April 20. Free admission for locals, $20 for visitors. Lounge chairs are $70. Daybeds start at $305. Cabanas start at $610. sapphirepoollv.com

■ Trump Las Vegas: Pool Deck open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, H2(Eau) Restaurant and Bar open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Locals are permitted to rent daybeds, which start at $75, and cabanas, which start at $175.

■ The Venetian: Tao Beach. Open 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Admission starts at $11. Lounge chairs start at $50. Daybeds start at $250. Cabanas start at $500. Grand cabanas start at $1,000. taolasvegas.com/beach

■ Wynn-Encore: Encore Beach Club. Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Admission starts at $25 for women, $35 for men. Daybeds start at $1,000. Cabanas start at $3,000. wynnencorebeachclub.com