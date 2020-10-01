73°F
Lombardo says 2 women will be included with those killed in Oct. 1 shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2020 - 6:46 am
 
Updated October 1, 2020 - 8:00 am

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced that two women who have died of injuries suffered in the 2017 mass shooting on the Strip will be added to the list of those who died in the attack.

Lombardo made the announcement at the end of the annual 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony on Thursday.

Kimberly Gervais of Mira Loma, California, and Samanta Arjune of Las Vegas suffered what law enforcement officials call a “delayed death.” Gervais died on Nov. 15 and Arjune on May 26.

Clark County officials and Las Vegas police marked three years since the Route 91 Harvest festival attack at the ceremony at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.

Speakers included Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Lombardo, County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Albert Rivera, the father of Jordyn Rivera, who was killed in the attack. The Clark County Fire Department and Vegas Strong Resiliency Center also co-hosted the event.

The Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting killed 60 people, including two women whose delayed deaths this year from complications of gunshot wounds were ruled homicides. It also left hundreds wounded.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Flags fly at half-staff in Pahrump at Valley Electric Association Inc. following mass shootings ...
Sisolak orders state flags be flown at half-staff on Oct. 1
By Marty Berry / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a proclamation making Oct. 1 “Vegas Strong Day in Nevada” and ordered that all Nevada flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings.