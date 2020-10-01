Lombardo says 2 women will be included with those killed in Oct. 1 shooting

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced that two women who have died of injuries suffered in the 2017 mass shooting will be added to the list of those who died in the attack.

Samanta Arjune, left, and Kimberly Gervais were wounded in the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 17, 2017. Both died from injuries related to the shooting - Gervais in November 2019 and Arjune in May. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/Courtesy)

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announces that the official Route 91 Harvest festival victim count has been raised to 60 during the 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, marking three years since the shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The 1 October Sunrise Remembrance begins at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater on the anniversary of the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Final preparations are underway at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater for the 1 October Sunrise Remembrance on Thurday, Oct. 1, 2020, on the anniversary of the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced that two women who have died of injuries suffered in the 2017 mass shooting on the Strip will be added to the list of those who died in the attack.

Lombardo made the announcement at the end of the annual 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony on Thursday.

Kimberly Gervais of Mira Loma, California, and Samanta Arjune of Las Vegas suffered what law enforcement officials call a “delayed death.” Gervais died on Nov. 15 and Arjune on May 26.

Clark County officials and Las Vegas police marked three years since the Route 91 Harvest festival attack at the ceremony at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.

Speakers included Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Lombardo, County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Albert Rivera, the father of Jordyn Rivera, who was killed in the attack. The Clark County Fire Department and Vegas Strong Resiliency Center also co-hosted the event.

The Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting killed 60 people, including two women whose delayed deaths this year from complications of gunshot wounds were ruled homicides. It also left hundreds wounded.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.