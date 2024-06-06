Man found dead near Las Vegas airport, may have been hit-and-run victim

A pedestrian was found dead south of Harry Reid International Airport in what police are describing as a possible hit-and-run.

Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run Thursday, June 6, 2024, on the 6800 block of Bermuda Road in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Pugh/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was found dead Thursday morning south of Harry Reid International Airport in what police are describing as a possible hit-and-run.

Police responded just after 5:35 a.m. to the victim, a male, on the 6800 block of Bermuda Road, south of West Sunset Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Stark.

