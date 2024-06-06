91°F
Man found dead near Las Vegas airport, may have been hit-and-run victim

Man found dead south of Las Vegas airport possible hit-and-run victim
Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run Thursday, June 6, 2024, on the 6800 block of Bermuda Road in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Pugh/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run Thursday, June 6, 2024, on the 6800 block of Bermuda Road in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Pugh/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run Thursday, June 6, 2024, on the 6800 block of Bermuda Road in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Pugh/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run Thursday, June 6, 2024, on the 6800 block of Bermuda Road in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Pugh/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2024 - 6:58 am
 
Updated June 6, 2024 - 7:13 pm

A pedestrian was found dead Thursday morning south of Harry Reid International Airport in what police are describing as a possible hit-and-run.

Police responded just after 5:35 a.m. to the victim, a male, on the 6800 block of Bermuda Road, south of West Sunset Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Stark.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

