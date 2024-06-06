Man found dead near Las Vegas airport, may have been hit-and-run victim
A pedestrian was found dead south of Harry Reid International Airport in what police are describing as a possible hit-and-run.
A pedestrian was found dead Thursday morning south of Harry Reid International Airport in what police are describing as a possible hit-and-run.
Police responded just after 5:35 a.m. to the victim, a male, on the 6800 block of Bermuda Road, south of West Sunset Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Stark.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.