Masks worn by many, but worn incorrectly in Las Vegas — BLOG

Friday is the first day Nevadans are required to wear a mask in all public spaces after an announcement from Gov. Steve Sisolak Wednesday.

On the casino floor at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Friday, June 26, 2020. (Sabrina Schnur / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Among the handful I’ve seen without a mask on is this man whose face doesn’t need public scrutiny but he has one ear covered and the mask is dangling down. One woman had the same one-ear coverage while she smoked a cigarette at a slot machine. pic.twitter.com/uDtzgPsjQ6 — Sabrina Schnur (@sabrina_schnur) June 26, 2020

The announcement came as COVID-19 cases in the state continue to spike. A record high of 497 cases was recorded statewide on Thursday.

Early Friday morning, it was apparent that not everyone got the message or intended to abide by the governor’s mandate. But most did.

And 22 days after some casinos reopened in Las Vegas with most patrons not wearing masks and opting to not wear masks since, they are now mandatory at all casinos and other public settings throughout Nevada. pic.twitter.com/8GnHzGs1hM #vegas #coronavirus #Masks #vegasreopened — Mick Akers (@mickakers) June 26, 2020

At Henderson’s Green Valley Ranch Resort, masks were always available to those who asked for them. Now after getting their temperature taken, visitors were strongly encouraged by staff to take a mask.

Almost everyone on the casino floor at 1:30 a.m. had a mask, but many were wearing them below their chin to smoke a cigarette or have a drink, and some had them dangling from one ear to speak to a cashier or talk on the phone.

The table games area, though slow in the wee hours of the morning, was the only place where every player wore a mask, after an order from the state Gaming Control Board last Wednesday.