Metro shares July 4 fireworks enforcement plan

The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence ...
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lighted up for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Review-Journal staffers earn Society of News Design award
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2024 - 1:01 pm
 
Updated July 3, 2024 - 1:20 pm

Ahead of what promises to be a busy July 4, the Metropolitan Police Department shared its fireworks enforcement efforts surrounding the upcoming celebrations throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Metro Undersheriff Andrew Walsh was joined by elected officials and fire and rescue personnel for the presentation.

In Clark County, 110 fireworks booths have permits to sell from June 28 through Thursday.

While there are many legal options available, the Clark County Fire Department has asked the public to report illegal firework use to 311 or to ISpyFireworks.com.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.

