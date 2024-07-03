Metro shares July 4 fireworks enforcement plan
Ahead of what promises to be a busy July 4, the Metropolitan Police Department shared its fireworks enforcement efforts surrounding the upcoming celebrations throughout the Las Vegas Valley.
Metro Undersheriff Andrew Walsh was joined by elected officials and fire and rescue personnel for the presentation.
In Clark County, 110 fireworks booths have permits to sell from June 28 through Thursday.
While there are many legal options available, the Clark County Fire Department has asked the public to report illegal firework use to 311 or to ISpyFireworks.com.
