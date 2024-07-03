Metro shares July 4 fireworks enforcement plan

The Metropolitan Police Department shared its fireworks enforcement efforts surrounding the upcoming July 4 celebrations throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lighted up for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Metropolitan Police Department is sharing their fireworks enforcement efforts surrounding the upcoming celebrations throughout the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Ahead of what promises to be a busy July 4, the Metropolitan Police Department shared its fireworks enforcement efforts surrounding the upcoming celebrations throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Metro Undersheriff Andrew Walsh was joined by elected officials and fire and rescue personnel for the presentation.

In Clark County, 110 fireworks booths have permits to sell from June 28 through Thursday.

While there are many legal options available, the Clark County Fire Department has asked the public to report illegal firework use to 311 or to ISpyFireworks.com.

