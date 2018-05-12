Mount Charleston hiker died of exposure to cold, coroner says

David Malinsky, a longtime sports handicapper whose body was found near Mount Charleston last month, died of exposure to the cold, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled.

David Malinsky, 57 (Facebook)

David Malinsky’s body was found April 20 in the area of Mummy Spring, and the Clark County coroner’s office has since determined his death was an accident.

A close friend of Malinsky’s had previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Malinsky slipped and fell to his death.

He had been reported missing on April 14, and rescue teams searched for him for nearly a week. He had gone hiking near Mount Charleston, and his car was found near the North Loop trail area of the mountain.

Friends and family remembered Malinsky as a man who felt at peace while hiking in the mountains among his favorite trees, bristlecone pines.

A memorial open to close family and friends will be held 11 a.m. May 19 at Mt. Charleston Baptist Church, 1 Kyle Canyon Road. Donations can be made to nonprofit group Save Mount Charleston.

