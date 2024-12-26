Here’s where you can recycle Christmas trees in Las Vegas Valley

Used Christmas trees can be dropped off at more than 30 locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley as part of an effort to reduce waste.

The smell of fresh pine may be a delight to wake up to on Christmas morning. But as the crisp smell fades and Las Vegas creeps up on the new year, Las Vegas’ sustainability groups don’t want Christmas trees anywhere near landfills.

Starting Thursday until Jan. 15, Southern Nevadans can drop off their used trees at more than 30 locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley, all in a decades-long holiday effort to cut down on waste.

The trees are cut down into mulch, which will be available for free pickup at three parks in Henderson, the North Las Vegas Research Center and Demonstration Orchard and the University of Nevada, Reno’s Lifelong Learning Center in Las Vegas.

“Recycling trees is a true win-win for our community as it spares space in crowded landfills and creates water-smart mulch that traps moisture and adds nutrients to the soil,” Tara Pike, UNLV’s sustainability coordinator, said in a statement.

Last year alone, more than 11,700 trees were recycled and turned into 102 tons of mulch, according to a news release.

Aside from going out to the public, cities use the mulch for school gardens and local parks.

“And with convenient drop-off locations throughout Southern Nevada, it’s as easy as ever to participate and carry on a growing local tradition,” Pike added.

Trees that were flocked, or sprayed with artificial snow, aren’t eligible to be donated.

The groups recommend removing extra items such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails or tree stands before donating.

For more information about where their nearest drop-off location is or when and how to pick up mulch, residents can go to the Springs Preserve website at springspreserve.org.

