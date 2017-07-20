OJ Simpson parole hearing turns few heads at Palace Station

Most of the 15 or so TVs that hung above the table games Thursday at Palace Station were playing O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing, but few gamblers were paying attention. In 2007, Simpson robbed two people in a hotel room at the resort.

A bettor’s cigarette smoke swirled in the Palace Station sportsbook as Allen Cardonick focused on a television screen.

Others were paying attention to baseball games or the betting lines that scrolled by on a ticker below the TV screens. Cardonick was glued to the O.J. Simpson parole hearing that was silently playing on ESPN. He thinks Simpson has been locked up long enough.

“This is the biggest joke of my life, to see him get this much time,” Cardonick said as slot machine jingles rang out in the distance.

Simpson received a nine- to 33-year sentence for his role in a 2007 robbery of two sports memorabilia collectors in a Palace Station hotel room.

Most of the 15 or so TVs that hung above the table games in the casino were playing the parole hearing. Most people didn’t seem to stop and notice.

But two rows behind Cardonick in the sportsbook, a large man slumping in a leather chair barked into his cellphone: “What’s the over/under O.J.’s going to be paroled?”

The Nevada Parole Board decided unanimously Thursday to grant Simpson his freedom.

Steve Cotton was looking at Simpson coverage on his phone as he walked into the casino. He said he didn’t expect the Parole Board to be fair to Simpson.

“I’m proud of Nevada for doing that,” he said.

