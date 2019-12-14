Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Las Vegas

A 67-year-old woman was struck and killed Friday when she attempted to cross Jones Boulevard near Robindale Road — the fourth death in the Las Vegas Valley from a fatal crash in less than 24 hours.

A 67-year-old woman was struck and killed Friday evening in southwest Las Vegas in what was the Las Vegas Valley’s third fatal crash in less than 24 hours, police said.

Officers were called about 6:10 p.m. to the crash at Robindale Road and Jones Boulevard, according to a Friday night statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. A woman was crossing Jones outside of a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a 2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK350, which was driven by a 72-year-old woman.

The 67-year-old Las Vegas woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she died. The driver was not injured, police said.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash and did not appear to be impaired, police said.

The woman’s death marked the 98th traffic-related fatality investigated by Las Vegas police this year.

Two other crashes in the valley on Friday killed three other people. About 3 a.m., a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were killed in a crash on Pecos Road near Lake Mead Boulevard, police said.

The man who died was driving a Dodge Charger on Pecos when he struck the back of a pickup truck, hit a light pole then burst into flames, police said. The man and woman, who was a passenger in the Charger, died at the scene.

About 11:40 a.m. Friday, witnesses reported that a motorcyclist appeared to be “experiencing a mechanical issue” on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near the Decatur Boulevard exit, the Nevada Highway Patrol said. The motorcyclist attempted to pull over to the right should but instead stalled in a middle travel lane.

A woman driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck attempted to brake but struck the motorcyclist. He died at University Medical Center.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify all of the people who died in crashes on Friday after their families have been notified.

