Police vow stepped-up enforcement against illegal July 4 fireworks

Police and other emergency responders spoke about fireworks enforcement efforts ahead of July 4 celebrations throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Man accused of killing sex worker told police he choked her, report says

British pub in Las Vegas closes its doors after nearly 30 years

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, left, watches Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Thomas Touchstone, right, speak during a media briefing at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department’s Undersheriff Andrew Walsh speaks during a media briefing at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Chief Fernando Gray Sr., Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Thomas Touchstone, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, and Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick watch Metropolitan Police Department’s Undersheriff Andrew Walsh, second from right, speak during a media briefing at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is sharing their fireworks enforcement efforts surrounding the upcoming celebrations throughout the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Ahead of what promises to be a busy July 4, the Metropolitan Police Department is “beefing up” its presence in anticipation of an increased number in calls about holiday-related disturbances, Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said.

More than 100 officers are partnering with Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments to address concerns like illegal fireworks and parties that “disrupt people that are just simply trying to celebrate our nation’s independence,” Walsh said.

In the last two weeks leading up to the holiday, police have “recovered over seven tons of illegal fireworks that were on their way into our neighborhoods,” Walsh added. He said he is hoping this will slow the use of illegal fireworks this year.

“We’re serious about this,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “This impacts people’s lives.”

‘Safe and Sane’

Fireworks labeled “Safe and Sane” are the only permitted fireworks in Clark County, explained Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone. They “include items like sparklers and fountains that stay on the ground and don’t explode or fly through the air,” according to Clark County’s website.

Drivers also might have spotted digital message boards with the message that only “Safe and Sane” fireworks are allowed in the county.

“Safe and Sane” products will have a white label included in their packaging. This won’t just be a sticker, Touchstone added.

In Clark County, 110 firework booths have permits to sell them from June 28 through Thursday.

Despite their name, Las Vegas Fire Department Chief Fernando Gray Sr. said that there are some important safety precautions to keep in mind when using fireworks labeled “Safe and Sane.”

“Have water close by,” Gray said. “And make sure that you don’t allow children to actually utilize the ‘Safe and Sane’ products unsupervised.”

Gray recommended that residents and visitors to the Las Vegas valley ideally enjoy fireworks at one of nine community events.

How to report illegal fireworks

July 4 historically has been the busiest day of the year for Metro’s communications center, Walsh explained.

The large number of 911 calls received has tended to overwhelm Metro’s ability to respond to serious incidents, officials warned.

While the dangers of illegal fireworks can “ruin somebody’s holiday,” Walsh said, it’s important to remember “the strain that it puts on all of the emergency services in our community.”

Last year, fire and rescue services responded to 109 outside fires, which tend to burn through grass or bush, Touchstone explained, and 24 building fires.

This is significantly more than what fire services deal with on a normal day, which tends to be around 11 outside fires and seven building fires, he said.

In order to alert law enforcement to illegal fireworks, which brings a minimum fine of $500, members of the public are encouraged to utilize the website ISpyFireworks.com, which collects data about illegal firework hot spots in the area, officials explained.

The public may also call 311 to report illegal fireworks, but the ISpyFireworks website warns that call volume may be high.

While an online report will not result in an automatic dispatch to the location, Touchstone explained, it will help first responders identify areas most in need of service.

‘Time to show how much you really care’

Some community members find July 4 particularly difficult, Kirkpatrick explained.

“There’s a lot of our veterans that are truly impacted by the sound of all of those fireworks going off all night and into the early morning hours,” she said.

Animals may also find the noises distressing, she added.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said that for Nevadans, this holiday is their “time to show how much you really care for everything we’re trying to create here in Southern Nevada.”

“It’s a great country,” Goodman said. “We have a great community here.”

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.