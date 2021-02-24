Reckless driver blamed for multi-vehicle injury crash in south valley

Las Vegas police said five people were injured, two critically, in a Wednesday morning crash caused by a reckless driver in the southern valley.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said a trooper observed a motorist driving a white Lexus recklessly at a high rate of speed in the area of Decatur Boulevard and the 215 Beltway at around 7 a.m. The trooper turned on their lights and siren and attempted to catch the motorist.

”The vehicle continued to travel in a reckless manner and at a high rate of speed, again failing to yield to a red traffic light,” Wellman said. “Our trooper made the decision for the public’s safety to deactivate their lights and siren and called out the last known location of the vehicle as the vehicle continued to travel southbound on Decatur. Our trooper came to a stop with his lights deactivated, and no siren, on Warm Springs (Road) and Decatur (Boulevard.)”

Moments later, Wellman said a citizen notified the trooper there was a multi-vehicle crash in the area of Warm Springs and Arville Street. Four vehicles, including the Lexus, were involved in the 7:03 a.m. crash. Five people were transported to University Medical Center. The driver of the Lexus and another motorist were critically injured.

Wellman said the NHP trooper was not pursuing the Lexus at the time of the crash.

Las Vegas police Lt. Greg Munson said the driver of the Lexus was headed eastbound on Warm Springs at a high rate of speed when the individual attempted to drive between two vehicles.

“The reckless driver split between a vehicle traveling the same direction they were traveling and an oncoming vehicle – trying to go between them, trying to split the lanes in the middle,” Munson said.

Munson added that “speed is going to be a primary factor in why this crash is so devastating.”

Munson urged motorists in the Las Vegas Valley to slow down.

“Everybody in our community has to take responsibility and ownership,” Munson said. “If you are getting stopped by the police, stop. A red light ticket is nothing. If you have warrants, we will handle it. We will get through it. It’s not the end of the world. But this could be the end of the world for somebody.”

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.