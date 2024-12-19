Residents, officials hope new speed bumps slow reckless drivers at intersection

At Lamb Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue, drifting and doughnuts have been a recurring issue.

Workers from Clark County Public Works mill the road at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue Thursday, December 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson briefs reporters as workers from Clark County Public Works install speed humps and mill the road at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue Thursday, December 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workers from Clark County Public Works install speed humps near the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue Thursday, December 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After residents of a Las Vegas neighborhood raised concerns about reckless driving at the intersection of South Lamb Boulevard and East Hacienda Avenue, county workers drilled down speed cushions on Thursday.

A driver has been returning to the intersection to drift and do doughnuts, residents said in a Dec. 4 meeting with the Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson and representatives from the Clark County Public Works Department.

Residents said that the driver has even fired a gun while doing doughnuts, which refers to a vehicle drifting in tight circles while spinning out its tires in an attempt to create circular skid marks.

Some of those bullets were lodged in a brick wall near the intersection. Five bullets ended up hitting a house, according to Sean, a homeowner who previously spoke to the Review-Journal and who didn’t want his last name published out of fear of retribution.

In addition to speed bumps on Lamb Boulevard, a Clark County Public Works crew also removed parts of the pavement at the intersection, which makes the road textured, damaging tires for anyone looking to drift.

“They’re not going to drift in areas where it’s bumpy or where their tires are going to be torn up,” Gibson said.

Gibson said that he anticipated speeding drivers not wanting to damage their bumpers and tires.

“If you’re going the speed limit, then the milling work that we’re doing shouldn’t be a big problem. But you’ll notice that when you’re driving, you’ll feel it,” he explained.

Resident Ben Alameda, 67, watched the construction crew mill the intersection.

He said that the last three months had gotten bad in terms of noise generated from the reckless driving. He said it’s improved in the past several weeks since police set up a mobile surveillance camera at the intersection.

“I’m glad they’re doing this,” he said. “Once they put the bumps, they can’t do that anymore.”

“This is inconvenient to (speeding drivers),” Gibson said. “So, we’re just trying to do something that gets in the way but doesn’t wreck it for everybody.”

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X or @annievong.bsky.social.