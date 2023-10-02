63°F
Local Las Vegas

Route 91 shooting victims honored with name reading at Healing Garden

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2023 - 10:10 pm
 
Updated October 1, 2023 - 10:42 pm
City of Las Vegas Director Communications Director David Riggleman, left, and Mayor Carolyn Goo ...
City of Las Vegas Director Communications Director David Riggleman, left, and Mayor Carolyn Goodman, read the names of the 60 shooting victims from the Route 91 Harvest festival during the October 1 Remembrance Ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Sunday night ceremony honored the victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting by reading their names aloud at the Las Vegas Healing Garden.

The ceremony began at 10:05 p.m., the time the shooting started six years ago. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and city communications director David Riggleman read the names.

The name reading is the last planned memorial ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday, after the Sunrise Ceremony began the day at the Clark County Government Center.

Fifty-eight people died initially from the shooting in 2017, while two more victims later succumbed to their injuries sustained on the night of the shooting.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

