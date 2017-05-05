School officials discuss bus safety after deadly crash in Las Vegas — VIDEO

CCSD officials held a press conference Friday to discuss developments or questions about the bus-car crash Thursday, May 4, 2017 that killed one person and injured 16 students. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CCSD officials Shannon Evans, left, and Dr. Mike Barton, answer questions about the bus crash Thursday that left one person dead and 14 students and the bus driver injured on Friday, May 5, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

School police Capt. Ken Young answer questions about the bus crash Thursday that injured 14 students and the bus driver on Friday, May 5, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

CCSD official Shannon Evans, left, holds up a diagram that explains how safe school buses are on Friday, May 5, 2017. "They're like rolling cages," Evans said. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Capt. Ken Young, left, and CCSD officials Shannon Evans and Dr. Mike Barton, answer questions about the Thursday bus crash that injured 15 students on Friday, May 5, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

CCSD invite guests onto a school bus to examine the vehicles safety features, Friday, May 5, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Clark County School District transportation investigator Trina Tatum opens an emergency window on a school bus, Friday, May 5, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Clark County School District transportation investigator Jovan Mingo opens an emergency window on a school bus, Friday, May 5, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Yellow paint marks the path of a school bus that rolled over colliding with a sedan on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. The crash killed one person who was not on the bus. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

A mangled fence lies on the ground on Friday, May 5, 2017, after Thursday's wreck, when a school bus crashed through the fence and rolled on its side in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Impressions from the side of a school bus that rolled over on Thursday are left in the dirt on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Yellow paint marks the path of a school bus that rolled over colliding with a sedan on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. The crash killed one person who was not on the bus. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

A Clark County School District bus, on Friday, May 5, 2017, passes by the scene of Thursday's crash that killed one and cause a school bus to roll over in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

A Clark County School District bus, on Friday, May 5, 2017, passes by the scene of Thursday's crash that killed one and cause a school bus to roll over in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

The Clark County School District sought to reassure parents that school buses are safe following a collision Thursday morning that left one person dead and sent more than a dozen students to area hospitals.

Shannon Evans, the school district’s transportation director, held a media briefing Friday morning to review bus safety features and driver training.

“Our buses meet every safety standard,” Evans told reporters, holding up a diagram of bus specifications.

The accident occurred about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, when the school bus bound for Bailey Middle School was struck on its side by a white sedan near Nellis Boulevard and East Carey Avenue. The sedan ran a red light before hitting the bus, and the impact caused the bus to roll onto its side, Las Vegas police said.

The collision partially crushed the front wheels of the sedan under the bus’ back wheels. Both vehicles traveled together until the sedan separated, police said. The bus then rotated, crashed through a chainlink fence and drove into desert landscape before tipping onto its left side.

The sedan’s driver, a 70-year-old woman, was killed in the crash but has not yet been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office. A 10-year-old girl in the sedan was hospitalized with critical injuries.

School district police Capt. Ken Young said Friday that 14 of the 40 students on the bus during the crash were hospitalized with moderate injuries. The bus driver, Dawn Rice, 40, also suffered moderate injuries. The district indicated all had been released from the hospital as of Friday.

Evans said Thursday’s crash will be used as an example in future driver trainings.

“What you saw yesterday was a driver following procedure,” she said. “Those students were trained how to get off that bus.”

Rice was involved in one other crash, which Evans described as minor, in her 13 years as a school bus driver. The woman works on the district’s “extra board” as there is no permanent driver for that route, the district said.

Drivers have to make it through 35 hours of driving in the field and 40 hours of classroom instruction during training, and Evans said the district’s standards are such that only about 60 percent of potential drivers make it onto the roads.

Students are prepped for emergency scenarios during the first week of school, and each route is required to run two evacuation drills each school year, Evans said.

When asked if the district supported proposed legislation requiring students to use seat belts, Evans declined to take a side. But she said the district would immediately comply with any new statutes.

“The school bus industry is highly regulated,” she said. “We don’t wing it.”

District school buses have been involved in about 400 “accidents” since July 1, but officials said that includes everything from minor dings to serious collisions.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.