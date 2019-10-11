Security guard killed in Las Vegas shooting honored

People gathered Friday afternoon in the east Las Vegas Valley to celebrate a security guard killed in the Route 91 mass shooting who is described as “a hero.”

Erick Silva. Photo courtesy CSC

A tribute to Erick Silva, who was killed during the attack on Oct. 1, 2017, started at 4 p.m. Friday at the East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave. A flyer for the event, set to feature local artists, described Silva as “a hero in Las Vegas.”

The night of the shooting, Silva, 21, was stationed in front of the festival’s stage as part of the show’s security detail, a representative from his employer, Contemporary Services Corp., told the Review-Journal in 2017.

When the shooting started, he was among the first of the first responders to help concertgoers flee.

In the year following the shooting, the local branch of CSC named its training center in honor of Silva.

