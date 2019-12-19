Seen in USA: Because sometimes the 702 is too limiting

It started as a Facebook post. It ended with investors at the public and private level wondering what might have been.

Just as “Make Room for Daddy” made room to launch a sitcom for Andy Griffith, and, as the good sheriff, “The Andy Griffith Show” returned the favor to a country mechanic serving his nation in “Gomer Pyle-USMC,” the fledgling “Seen in 702” franchise will trot out its first pilot, “Seen in USA.”

(It’s being done partly because this week’s topic took place outside the area code, and partly because Ron Kantowski can use some company working in 1960s TV references on this site.)

It started as a Facebook post. It ended with investors at the public and private level wondering what might have been.

But in the middle, it seemed everyone and their brother-in-law wanted to either participate in the adventure or make a dollar or two from it.

Storm Area 51 earned the No. 4 spot on Google Trend’s Year in Review for News. Residents of Utah were the most interested, followed by Idaho, North Dakota, Nevada and South Dakota.

It also drew the attention of the U.S. military, which didn’t have much of a sense of humor about the whole thing.

Area 51 led the “What Is …?” search category, and was No. 3 in the “Where Is…?” query.

Grabbing the nation’s attention more than a not-so-secret home of extraterrestrials was coverage of Hurricane Dorian (No. 1), followed by the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris and the Women’s World Cup. Team USA captured the crown with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands.

Still, those in “Seen in 702” headquarters were stunned that the grasshopper invasion, which begat grasshopper pizza and grasshopper cocktails, failed to crack the top 10.

And don’t get us started on PigeonPalooza.

Back to Google Trends, Las Vegan Bryce Harper was No. 2 on the athlete searches, eclipsed only by Antonio Brown, the former Steelers/Raiders/Patriots/NFL wide receiver, who some had believed might make it to the 702 along with the rest of the Raiders.

Las Vegas also was ranked No. 4 in questions about “Trip To,” which should please the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. For those keeping score at home, Maldives was ranked No. 1, followed by Japan and Bora Bora.

Wait, Maldives? Bora Bora? I don’t remember either of those island paradises possessing pigeon-riding grasshoppers aboard a spaceship.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.