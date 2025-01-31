Special needs puppy from Las Vegas competing in Puppy Bowl

Las Vegas may not be hosting the Super Bowl this year, but the city will be represented at another big game taking place on the same day — the Puppy Bowl.

Chumlee of ‘Pawn Stars’ wants a spin with ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Las Vegas may not be hosting the Super Bowl this year, but the city will be represented at another big game taking place on the same day — the Puppy Bowl.

The Puppy Bowl, an annual three-hour television event on Super Bowl Sunday that will feature 142 rescue puppies, will highlight a special needs dog from Las Vegas as part of this year’s event.

According to the Nevada SPCA, Maxx, a three-legged Doberman puppy from Las Vegas, will go from “shelter to stardom” as he takes the field to compete “in the cutest competition of the year.”

The organization says that Maxx arrived at Nevada SPCA at 2 months old with a malformed front leg, which required the shelter’s veterinary team to amputate.

“This spirited young puppy has adjusted very well to life as a tripod and will be representing Las Vegas on Team Ruff,” Nevada SPCA said in a release.

This year’s event, which will mark the Puppy Bowl’s 21st year, will take place at 11 a.m. PT on Feb. 9 and will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and discovery+.

“We’re so proud of Maxx, not only for his amazing performance as one of the best athletes in the Puppy Bowl despite his disability, but especially for how Maxx has tackled life in general. Nothing slows Maxx down. He’s faster than most dogs with 4 legs!” said Lori Heeren, Nevada SPCA executive director.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer serves on the board of the Nevada SPCA.