98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Sphere dazzles Fourth of July crowds for a 2nd year

Sphere dazzles Fourth of July crowds for a second year
The Sphere, seen on July 4, 2024. (screengrab)
The Sphere, seen on July 4, 2024. (screengrab)
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day as th ...
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lit up for the first time, as seen from the Metropolis, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The afternoon sun light rays pierce through American flags, on Monday, July 1, 2024, in Las Veg ...
’Hot and getting hotter’: Las Vegas heat warning gets a longer life
A giant eagle ballon is flying over people during the annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade ...
Summerlin hosts valley’s largest Independence Day parade — PHOTOS
Trump International and other properties are seen in an aerial photo on Oct. 16, 2019, in Las V ...
Trump’s Las Vegas high-rise means millions for former, and possibly future, president
Loved ones of Alondra Rivera, 28, embrace during a vigil at Winterwood Park on Wednesday, July ...
‘Best sister ever’: Woman who died in suspected homicide remembered — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2024 - 9:26 pm
 
Updated July 4, 2024 - 9:48 pm

After the Sphere’s debut on the Fourth of July last year, the entertainment venue is dazzling Las Vegas again with a new and improved Independence Day Exosphere show.

The Sphere is also launching its new “XO Audio” and “XO Stream” technology during the show. “XO Audio” will synch custom audio to content on the Exosphere that can be heard both onsite at the Sphere and on the Sphere’s new 24-hour livestream, “XO Stream,” available for anyone to watch on thesphere.com, according to Sphere Entertainment.

The Sphere’s will showcase its Fourth of July show at 9:30 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Look back: The lion habitat at MGM Grand would’ve turned 25 today
recommend 2
What to do if you find a lost tortoise
recommend 3
2-year-old drowns in west Las Vegas Valley
recommend 4
Fatal crash near 215 Beltway
recommend 5
Italian Air Force makes grand appearance over the Strip
recommend 6
Puppies rescued from hot Las Vegas sidewalk are recovering, shelter says