Sphere dazzles Fourth of July crowds for a 2nd year

The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lit up for the first time, as seen from the Metropolis, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After the Sphere’s debut on the Fourth of July last year, the entertainment venue is dazzling Las Vegas again with a new and improved Independence Day Exosphere show.

The Sphere is also launching its new “XO Audio” and “XO Stream” technology during the show. “XO Audio” will synch custom audio to content on the Exosphere that can be heard both onsite at the Sphere and on the Sphere’s new 24-hour livestream, “XO Stream,” available for anyone to watch on thesphere.com, according to Sphere Entertainment.

The Sphere’s will showcase its Fourth of July show at 9:30 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. on Thursday.