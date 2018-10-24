Springs Preserve ready for Halloween with annual Haunted Harvest festival

Now in its 11th year, the Springs Preserve is once again hosting the Haunted Harvest. For $8.00, you and your family can enjoy a night of Halloween fun throughout the Preserve.

Now in its 11th year, the Springs Preserve is once again hosting the Haunted Harvest. For $8.00, you and your family can enjoy a night of Halloween fun throughout the Preserve.

Activities include trick-or-treat candy stations in the “Bootanical” Garden, carnival games, a hay maze and petting zoo, monster training, craft activities, live entertainment, food vendors, and the “Boo Town Train.”

This is the final weekend for the Haunted Harvest, before the Preserve makes way for their Dia de Muertos festival on Nov. 2-4.

Related

Las Vegas Valley Halloween parties, haunted houses, trick-or-treating

Contact Mat Luschek at mluschek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @matluschek on Twitter.

Springs Preserve Las Vegas Nevada