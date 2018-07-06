What to do in Las Vegas this weekend — July 6-8

Evel Pie is hosting a viewing party Sunday at its Fremont East location as Travis Pastrana attempts to complete three jumps once attempted by Evel Knievel.

Evel Knievel’s jumps

Evel Pie is hosting a viewing party Sunday at its Fremont East location as Travis Pastrana attempts to complete three jumps once attempted by Evel Knievel. He’s attempting to surpass Evel Knievel’s leap of 50 crushed cars, 14 buses (lining up 16 behind Planet Hollywood, Paris and Bally’s) and topping the night with a shot at the Caesars Palace fountains. Find out more.

4th of July fireworks

Celebrate one last weekend of fireworks at Lake Las Vegas. The “Celebrate Americana” event will feature art, music, food and fireworks at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas, 75 Montelago Blvd., Henderson. The event will begin with a summer juried art show reception at 7 p.m. , followed by a performance by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. The fireworks shows will begin at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Wet ‘n’ Wild Las Vegas, 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, will host an Independence Day celebration on Saturday featuring country music presented by 95.5 The Bull, foam parties, line dancing, an all-you-can-eat barbecue buffet from noon to 2 p.m. for $13.99, mechanical bull riding and more. And, Josh Gracin will perform at 7 p.m. at the Red Rock Bay wave pool stage. A fireworks show will start at 9:45 p.m. Single-day tickets are $34.99 online ($39.99 at the front gate), $29.99 for guests under 42 inches and $9.99 for ages 60 and older; ages 2 and younger are free. Twilight admission after 4 p.m. is $19.99 online ($24.99 at the gate).

UFC 226

Stipe Miocic already holds the UFC record for most consecutive title defenses by a heavyweight champion.

He has a chance to significantly bolster his legacy even more when he puts the belt on the line against light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart’s “Irresponsible Tour” has broken records with more than 1 million tickets sold for dates in 15 countries. The comedian performs Friday at the MGM Grand Garden. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $154; call 888-929-7849.

Jerry Lewis and Jerry Seinfeld

The episode of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” featuring Jerry Lewis finally airs Friday. Lewis and Seinfeld recorded their segment in Las Vegas in March 2017, about five month before Lewis’ death on Aug. 20. Seinfeld drove the two to the Omelet House on West Charleston Boulevard, one of Lewis’ favorite hangs. See the episode on Netflix. Read more about “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

First Friday

July’s First Friday theme is “Embrace,” and it’s all about encouraging the community to embrace positivity, learning, creativity, healing and diversity. The featured artist is Kitos Lucero, a lifelong Las Vegas resident whose work includes a 200-foot-long mural at the corner of Westcliff Drive and Antelope Way paying tribute to the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting. Lucero will paint during the festival. Live entertainment will include the R&B act B. Bigga, the Latin duo Los Juan Hit Wonders and R&B/rap artist Lil Rheuk. The main stage will be at the south end of the Art Way parking lot, with the majority of artists and vendors on First Street, extending to Hoover. First Friday runs 5-11 p.m.

‘Primal Water’

“Primal Water” at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art spotlights 14 Japanese artists, spanning four generations, whose works explore water as the life-giving, thirst-quenching entity that makes existence possible in the Mojave Desert or on islands floating in the middle of the sea — and as a metaphor for life itself. Find out more about “Primal Water.”

NBA Summer League

The NBA has landed in Las Vegas.

All 30 teams will play at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion over the next 12 days kicking off with Houston vs. Indiana at noon. See the full 2018 NBA Summer League schedule.