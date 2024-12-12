2 dead after wrong-way crash on I-15 northeast of Las Vegas

Two people are dead and a third was injured after what investigators say involved a crash with a wrong-way driver Thursday morning northeast of Las Vegas.

Two people are dead and a third was injured after what investigators say involved a crash with a wrong-way driver Thursday morning northeast of Las Vegas.

The crash was reported just after 12:25 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 and mile marker 75, near the Valley of Fire/Tribal Plaza Exit, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol release.

Two men have been confirmed deceased on scene. A woman was transported by Mercy Air with non-life threaten injuries.

All northbound travel lanes are closed down at I-15 and mile marker 75. All northbound traffic is being diverted off onto exit 75, and motorists can get turned around to go southbound on IR15 or they can continue through the Valley of Fire Roadway north. All I-15 southbound travel lanes will remain open and will not have any closures.

