Carson City woman wins $50K at 2nd ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle

Gov. Steve Sisolak presents Chloe H. from Carson City a novelty check for $50,000 on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Sand Harbor-Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. (video screengrab)

The second “Vax Nevada Days” ceremony took place Thursday at Sand Harbor-Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park.

The ceremonies, which Gov. Steve Sisolak said were designed to entice more Nevadans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, are awarding $5 million in cash, college tuition and other prizes to nearly 2,000 vaccinated Nevada residents.

Winners will be announced each Thursday through Aug. 26, when the winner of the $1 million grand prize will be announced.

At the first ceremony last Thursday in North Las Vegas, an elementary school teacher from North Las Vegas won a $250,000 cash prize and a 15-year-old from Las Vegas won a $50,000 tuition prize for post-secondary education, among other winners.

Vaccinated Nevada residents are automatically included in the raffle, state officials have said. Although most residents won’t win a prize, Sisolak has said, “Every person is a winner if they get vaccinated.”

Partial list of winners

$50,000

— Chloe H., Carson City

$25,000

— Rose-Marie V., Las Vegas

— Beverly R., Las Vegas

— Jacquelin C., Carson City

$1,000

— Sue D., Las Vegas

— Theresa W., Reno

— Madisen R., Reno

— Wendy P., Las Vegas

— Charles W., Henderson

— Darryl L., Minden

— Dana V., Minden

— Hannah L., Las Vegas

$50,000 tuition

— Hunter M., Henderson

$20,000 college savings plan

— Bernardo L., Las Vegas

— Kyle M., Clark County

— Jonah H., Reno

$5,000 college savings plan

— Vanetria M., Las Vegas

— Ethan A., Las Vegas

— Langdon I., Reno

— Steven M., Fallon

— Samuel R., Las Vegas

— Jaeden B., Las Vegas

