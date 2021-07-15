Carson City woman wins $50K at 2nd ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle
The second “Vax Nevada Days” ceremony took place Thursday night at Sand Harbor-Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park.
The ceremonies, which Gov. Steve Sisolak said were designed to entice more Nevadans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, are awarding $5 million in cash, college tuition and other prizes to nearly 2,000 vaccinated Nevada residents.
Winners will be announced each Thursday through Aug. 26, when the winner of the $1 million grand prize will be announced.
At the first ceremony last Thursday in North Las Vegas, an elementary school teacher from North Las Vegas won a $250,000 cash prize and a 15-year-old from Las Vegas won a $50,000 tuition prize for post-secondary education, among other winners.
Vaccinated Nevada residents are automatically included in the raffle, state officials have said. Although most residents won’t win a prize, Sisolak has said, “Every person is a winner if they get vaccinated.”
Partial list of winners
$50,000
— Chloe H., Carson City
$25,000
— Rose-Marie V., Las Vegas
— Beverly R., Las Vegas
— Jacquelin C., Carson City
$1,000
— Sue D., Las Vegas
— Theresa W., Reno
— Madisen R., Reno
— Wendy P., Las Vegas
— Charles W., Henderson
— Darryl L., Minden
— Dana V., Minden
— Hannah L., Las Vegas
$50,000 tuition
— Hunter M., Henderson
$20,000 college savings plan
— Bernardo L., Las Vegas
— Kyle M., Clark County
— Jonah H., Reno
$5,000 college savings plan
— Vanetria M., Las Vegas
— Ethan A., Las Vegas
— Langdon I., Reno
— Steven M., Fallon
— Samuel R., Las Vegas
— Jaeden B., Las Vegas
