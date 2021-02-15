COVID restrictions change today. Here’s what you need to know

New capacity limits begin today as part of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s plan to ease restrictions if current declining infection trends continue.

Guests head to the casino at Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

New capacity limits begin today as part of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s plan to ease restrictions if current declining infection trends continue. Nevada’s positivity rate has been declining for a little more than a month since peaking above 21 percent.

Starting today:

— Moving to 35 percent capacity limit (up from 25 percent): places of worship, gyms, fitness and other health studios, gaming floors, arcades, racetracks, bowling alleys, pool halls and similar activities. Restaurant and bar indoor capacities at 35 percent; no outdoor capacity limit.

— Reservations no longer will be required; maximum patrons per table will rise from four to six.

— Moving to 50 percent capacity: libraries, museums, art galleries, aquariums.

— Public gatherings and events can increase to 100 individuals, or 35 percent of fire code capacity.

— Venues eligible for large gatherings will be capped at 20 percent of total fixed seated capacity with strict social distancing requirements.

Beginning March 15:

— Businesses operating at 35 percent will be able to move to 50 percent capacity. Public gatherings will move to 250 people, or 50 percent capacity. Those were the limits before the state initiated its reopening “pause” last fall.

— Remaining in place until May 1: Retail stores, indoor malls, community and recreational centers at 50 percent. Spas, massage establishments, hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and the like will continue to operate under strict social distancing requirements guided by applicable licensing boards.

— Certain “high-risk businesses and activities” — adult entertainment establishment, nightclubs and day clubs, and brothels — will remain closed until at least May 1.

On May 1:

— Mitigation management returns to local control. To reach the goal, counties have until end of April to show a decrease in COVID trends, adequate hospital capacity and evidence they can sustain adequate levels of testing. Specific statewide protocols will remain in effect, including mask mandates and other social distancing requirements.

Sisolak asked local officials “to talk directly to your neighbors about the importance of getting the next 75 days right so you can go back to the local level and manage this the way you think works best for your community.”

The governor issued a statewide “pause” in November, which he subsequently extended to mid-February. He dropped capacity limits to 25 percent on many businesses, including restaurants, bars and casinos. He limited group gatherings to 50 people or less and placed restrictions on the number of people allowed in private residences.