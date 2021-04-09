FEMA mobile COVID vaccine clinic spends 3 days in Pahrump

The mobile clinic in the parking lot of the Bob Ruud Community Center will also operate on Friday and Saturday.

Pahrump resident Daniel Miller had no qualms about waiting more than an hour to receive his single-dose COVID-19 vaccination Thursday afternoon outside the Bob Ruud Community Center. Miller said he had zero reservations about any possible side effects. (Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis said despite a few logistical challenges in the beginning, health workers are expecting to vaccinate up to 1,500 people within the two and a half days that the vaccination clinic will be in Pahrump. (Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times)

Hundreds of Nye County residents waited in warm temperatures Thursday in order to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations in Pahrump at a mobile vaccination clinic provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The mobile clinic was held in the parking lot of the Bob Ruud Community Center, adjacent to Petrack Park along Highway 160, where officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), organized the event. The clinic also will offer shots on Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis said despite a few logistical challenges in the beginning, he was pleased to see how many area residents stopped by to receive their single-dose vaccination.

“We have a FEMA pod underway and they are providing the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson product that has been scheduled with the assistance of the state Department of Emergency Management,” Lewis said. “We have a very good turnout here today, and we had a significant number of people arrive early, so logistically, we are managing that.”

People in line said the wait to get the shot was more than an hour at times.