Free public trails around Red Rock Canyon closed indefinitely

Free public trails near Scenic Drive in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area are closed until further notice.

The trails are off Calico Basin Road and include Calico Basin, Kraft Mountain and Ash Spring trailheads; Gene’s Trail; Girl Scout Trail; Ash Spring Trail; Calico Overlook Trail; and Calico Basin Trail, according to Red Rock Canyon Las Vegas’ website.

State Route 159, which runs through Red Rock Canyon, remains open.

Bureau of Land Management personnel cannot service and maintain facilities due to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order to close all nonessential businesses, according to the website. There is a list of official trails on the website — some of which have not been closed. However, “they tend to reach capacity by mid-morning each day,” according to the website.

“We continue to remind our visitors to follow the CDC’s guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, including maintaining social distancing, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and staying home if you feel sick,” according to a statement on the website. “Visitors are encouraged to ‘pack it in and pack it out’ as future trash removal may be limited due to limited staff availability in some areas.”

Scenic Drive also remains closed until further notice.

