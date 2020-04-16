Girl who made masks to fight COVID-19 gets state honor

A 14-year-old girl who made masks for those fighting COVID-19 in southern Nevada in need has been named the state’s Hero of the Day by the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Alexis Scott, the daughter of a Nevada Air National Guardsman stationed in Southern Nevada, spent 40 hours making masks for those responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“Alexis made 50 masks for discharged patients at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada; 60 masks for Sunrise Medical Center; 50 masks for Centennial Hospital; 50 masks for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and 10 masks for members of the 232nd Operations Squadron of the Nevada Air National Guard,” the department said.

To nominate a hero of the day, email NevadaHero@gmail.com.

