January was deadliest month of COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada

Eight additional deaths reported on Monday put January’s death toll at 1,153 — more than a quarter of all coronavirus-related deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nursing student Alaysia Robinson gives a COVID-19 vaccine during a UNLV Medicine clinic in the Student Union at UNLV in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada reported eight additional coronavirus-related deaths Monday, capping off January as the deadliest month of the pandemic.

The new fatalities brought the statewide death toll for the month to 1,153 — more than a quarter of the 4,278 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Nevada since the beginning of the pandemic in early March. The total easily surpassed the previous record for fatalities of 982 set in December.

Toni Stockman, an ICU nurse at St. Rose Dominican, San Martin campus, said the increase in deaths in recent weeks has been noticeable, especially compared with early in the pandemic.

“It’s almost like when you come into work now, you’re just expecting somebody to die,” she said.

Stockman said she and her colleagues expect the worst when they go to work, and if they don’t encounter the worst, then it’s considered a good night.

The state also reported 838 new COVID-19 cases and another decline in the positivity rate on Monday, continuing a recent downward trend in those forward-looking metrics.

UNLV epidemiologist Brian Labus said deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus, on the other hand, are a lagging indicator, since the people who died in January were mostly infected between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“So it doesn’t tell us about what’s going on now,” he said. “It tells us about what was going on a while ago.”

Labus, who serves on Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s medical advisory team on COVID-19, said deaths from people who were infected around Christmas and New Year’s Eve are starting to be recorded now. The state is averaging 16 deaths per day over the past two weeks, according to state data.

But with the recent decrease in new cases and the positivity rate, Labus expects deaths to trend lower through February.

The two-week positivity rate, a key indicator public health officials monitor, has declined since Jan. 13, when it hit a peak of 21.7 percent. On Monday, the positivity rate was at 17.4 percent, a 0.3 percentage point decrease from the previous day.

The new cases brought the statewide total to 279,146 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The average number of daily cases has been falling since the two-week daily average of cases spiked to 2,275 on Jan. 9. As of Monday, the state was reporting a two-week moving average of 1,011 cases per day.

The state sometimes redistributes data to better reflect the onset of symptoms or the date of death, causing some discrepancies between the daily reported totals.

Meanwhile, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 672 new coronavirus cases and one additional death in Clark County, bringing local totals to 214,780 cases and 3,277 deaths. Clark County’s numbers are included in the statewide totals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.