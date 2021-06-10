Nevada adds 295 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

The new report pushed the state’s totals to 326,878 cases and 5,621 deaths. The two-week moving average of new cases increased slightly to 118.

Andy Ruiz, left, looks on as Nevada National Guard SRA Dooley Gegen gives him a shot during a preview of the new drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening at Texas Station on Monday, May 10, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/North Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Thursday reported 295 new coronavirus cases and four deaths over the preceding day.

New published by the state Department of Health and Human Services pushed the state totals to 326,878 cases and 5,621 deaths. The two-week moving average of new cases increased slightly to 118.

Deaths from COVID-19 also were above the two-week moving average of two per day.

Nevada’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, held steady at 3.4 percent. The rate has been trending lower for more than a month after a brief surge and is at its lowest level in nearly a year.

The data also showed 216 people with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state, 17 less than on Wednesday.

State officials have said that it is normal for daily figures to be higher than the moving averages due to delayed reports and redistributed data. State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 248 new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, bringing the county’s case total to 253,754. It also reported all four of the state’s deaths, pushing the death toll to 4,439.

The county’s test positivity rate held at 3.5 percent.

County numbers also are reflected in the statewide totals.

