Nevada identifies 447 new COVID-19 cases

A medical worker tests a patient for COVID-19 during an event hosted by Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly in collaboration with local medical companies at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada recorded 447 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The cases raised the state total to 68,908. The death total in Nevada was unchanged, at 1,302.

The state’s infection rate, which is calculated by the Review-Journal as confirmed cases divided by people tested, has continued to rise since it leveled out at 5.20 percent on June 17. The rate, which is considered by experts to be a better indicator of the outbreak’s status than daily case and death totals, was 8.1 percent on Sunday.

As of Sunday, 850,535 tests had been performed in Nevada.

The daily positivity rate stood at 11.4 percent, according to state data. That statistic is used by some states to require out-of-state travelers to quarantine upon arrival.

Intensive care hospitalizations dropped by 15 to 182 patients.

In Clark County, there was an increase of 364 cases, according to data posted on the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The cases raised the county total to 59,154.

