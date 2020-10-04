Nevada officials report 392 new cases of coronavirus. 3 deaths

The new figures reported Sunday bring the total number of confirmed cases in Nevada to 82,100 and the death toll to 1,623, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

An electric sign along South Lamb Boulevard announces a pop-up COVID-19 testing site now operating at Jerome Mack Middle School on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. There are another 500 tests available there tomorrow. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

State officials reported 392 new cases of the coronavirus and three additional deaths in Nevada as of Sunday morning.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 82,100 and the death toll to 1,623, according to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website.

The infection rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by the number of people who have been tested, reached 11.53 percent on Sunday. The rate, which is considered to be a better indicator of the outbreak than daily cases or death totals, has been slowly increasing since last weekend, when the figure was at 11.44 percent.

The state’s cumulative positivity rate is at 9.8 percent. That rate, which is based on the number of tests conducted, has remained the same since Tuesday. The state’s methodology yields lower figures because many people get tested multiple times, increasing the numbers upon which the percentages are based, which in turn lowers the percentages.

Antibody and serology testing is not included in that number, according to the state’s website.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 271 new cases and no new deaths on Sunday.

That brings the total number of positive cases in Clark County to 68,851 and the death toll remains at 1,409.

Totals from state and county agencies can differ due to different reporting cycles.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.