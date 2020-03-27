Nevada prison worker tests positive for coronavirus

It was not immediately clear what type of employee had tested positive, or whether that person works closely with inmates at the prison.

High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

An employee at High Desert State Prison has tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, the Nevada Department of Corrections said the employee tested positive and was staying at home from the Indian Springs prison, about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas, to self-quarantine.

It was the first time NDOC reported a positive case of the virus.

It was not immediately clear what type of employee had tested positive, or whether that person works closely with inmates at the prison.

All people incarcerated at the prison are being kept in their cells, NDOC said, in an effort to slow the spread within the prison.

