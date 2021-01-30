Nevada reports 1,070 new coronavirus cases, 46 deaths

Nevada on Saturday reported 1,070 new coronavirus cases and 46 additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The updated figures posted to the state’s coronavirus website brought totals to 277,349 cases and 4,264 deaths since the pandemic began.

The new cases were only slightly above the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which fell to 1,011 on Saturday. Deaths were well above the two-week moving average of 20 a day, state data shows.

The state’s positivity rate, essentially the percentage of people tested who are confirmed to have the disease caused by the coronavirus, continued its recent descent from a high of 21.7 percent on Jan. 13, reaching 17.8 percent on Saturday — a 0.2-percentage-point decrease from the day prior.

The forward-looking metric is still more than triple the World Health Organization’s target of 5 percent, but state public officials say it indicates the state’s mitigation and vaccination efforts are having an impact on the spread of the illness.

Clark County on Saturday reported 809 new coronavirus cases, along with 40 new deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. Cumulative totals for the county rose to 213,384 cases and 3,274 deaths.

