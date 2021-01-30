53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Nevada

Nevada reports 1,070 new coronavirus cases, 46 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2021 - 11:19 am
 
A person arrives to the vaccine entrance at the Sun City Anthem Community Center as volunteers ...
A person arrives to the vaccine entrance at the Sun City Anthem Community Center as volunteers Howard Winer, from left, his wife Charlotte, and Ray McIver, provide assistance in Henderson, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada on Saturday reported 1,070 new coronavirus cases and 46 additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The updated figures posted to the state’s coronavirus website brought totals to 277,349 cases and 4,264 deaths since the pandemic began.

The new cases were only slightly above the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which fell to 1,011 on Saturday. Deaths were well above the two-week moving average of 20 a day, state data shows.

The state’s positivity rate, essentially the percentage of people tested who are confirmed to have the disease caused by the coronavirus, continued its recent descent from a high of 21.7 percent on Jan. 13, reaching 17.8 percent on Saturday — a 0.2-percentage-point decrease from the day prior.

The forward-looking metric is still more than triple the World Health Organization’s target of 5 percent, but state public officials say it indicates the state’s mitigation and vaccination efforts are having an impact on the spread of the illness.

Clark County on Saturday reported 809 new coronavirus cases, along with 40 new deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. Cumulative totals for the county rose to 213,384 cases and 3,274 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
YouTube influencer Brian Christopher’s slot area already a hit at Plaza
YouTube influencer Brian Christopher’s slot area already a hit at Plaza
2
Raiders mock draft: Look for defense to be priority
Raiders mock draft: Look for defense to be priority
3
Nevada regulators reject ‘Marriage’ proposal at Golden Nugget
Nevada regulators reject ‘Marriage’ proposal at Golden Nugget
4
Rural counties rebel against Sisolak orders
Rural counties rebel against Sisolak orders
5
Coroner rules on death of woman found in Desert Shores lake
Coroner rules on death of woman found in Desert Shores lake
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judge upholds mining tax proposals
By / RJ

A Carson City judge has thrown out the lawsuits that sought to block a trio of mining tax proposals from advancing through the Legislature and possibly to voters in 2022.

Read More