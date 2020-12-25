58°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Nevada

Nevada reports 1,853 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2020 - 1:25 pm
 
Updated December 25, 2020 - 1:52 pm
Syringes are loaded as University Medical Center personnel give front-line health care workers ...
Syringes are loaded as University Medical Center personnel give front-line health care workers to receive their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine within the UMC Delta Point Building on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Friday reported 1,853 new coronavirus cases and 27 new deaths.

Updated figures posted online by the Department of Health and Human Services brought totals in the state to 214,064 cases and 2,943 deaths. The state listed a 19.7 percent test positivity rate over the last 14 days, which is a slight decline from the 19.9 percent reported Thursday.

The cumulative deaths per 100,000 people was listed at 93 as of Friday. The cumulative cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people was listed at 6,646.

In Clark County, numbers culled from the Department of Health and Human Services’ website indicate there were 1,344 new cases in Clark County and 15 new deaths.

Clark County had 1,428 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of Friday, which is 64 fewer than the previous day, state data showed.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

