52°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Nevada

Nevada reports 1,856 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2020 - 9:51 am
 
Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba loads up new syringes with vaccine as University Medical Cente ...
Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba loads up new syringes with vaccine as University Medical Center front-line health care workers receive their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine within the UMC Delta Point Building on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

State public health officials on Sunday reported 1,856 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths.

Those updated figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services bring state totals to 217,509 cases and 2,952 deaths since the outbreak began in early March.

Nevada’s two-week positivity rate was reported at 19.8 percent on Sunday. down slightly from 19.9 percent reported the previous day.

Officials reported 1,189 new cases and one new death in Clark County on Sunday, according to state data.

The updated numbers bring county totals to 164,673 cases and 2,261 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar @reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Henderson mansion sells for $11.25M
Henderson mansion sells for $11.25M
2
Man in his 90s beaten, robbed inside casino parking garage
Man in his 90s beaten, robbed inside casino parking garage
3
Circa’s technology would have been a hit with CES crowd
Circa’s technology would have been a hit with CES crowd
4
Mariota should get nod as starter for next 2 weeks
Mariota should get nod as starter for next 2 weeks
5
Grading the Raiders’ loss to the Dolphins
Grading the Raiders’ loss to the Dolphins
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mountain View Solar Energy panels on Friday, March 6, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin ...
Solar tax credits extended in COVID relief bill
By / RJ

A little known provision in the sweeping $900 billion relief package approved by Congress contains a two-year tax exemption credit for solar energy producers, a rising industry in Nevada, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said.

Read More