Nevada reports 1,856 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

The updated figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services bring statewide totals to 217,509 cases and 2,952 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba loads up new syringes with vaccine as University Medical Center front-line health care workers receive their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine within the UMC Delta Point Building on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

State public health officials on Sunday reported 1,856 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths.

Those updated figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services bring state totals to 217,509 cases and 2,952 deaths since the outbreak began in early March.

Nevada’s two-week positivity rate was reported at 19.8 percent on Sunday. down slightly from 19.9 percent reported the previous day.

Officials reported 1,189 new cases and one new death in Clark County on Sunday, according to state data.

The updated numbers bring county totals to 164,673 cases and 2,261 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar @reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.