CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Nevada

Nevada reports 2,641 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2020 - 11:14 am
 
Travis Haldeman, a Clark County Fire Department engineer, uses a nasal swab for a COVID-19 test ...
Travis Haldeman, a Clark County Fire Department engineer, uses a nasal swab for a COVID-19 test under the direction of Isaac Nielson, a supervisor at University Medical Center, on the first day of testing operation at the Stan Fulton Building at UNLV Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

For the second week in a row, Nevada has recorded the most coronavirus deaths in a single week since the pandemic began, according to state data.

There were 41 deaths reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths recorded this week to 219, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. There were 182 deaths reported last week.

Nevada also reported 2,641 additional cases. Updated figures posted to the state health department’s coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 183,951 cases and 2,520 deaths.

The two-week positivity rate calculated by the state health department decreased for the third day in a row. The rate stood at 21.8 percent, a 0.1-percentage-point from the previous day.

There were 1,953 new cases reported in Clark County, along with 32 additional fatalities, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Totals in the county rose to 139,053 cases and 9,096 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

