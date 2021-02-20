Nevada reports 371 new coronavirus cases, 37 deaths

Nevada on Saturday reported 371 new coronavirus cases and 37 additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Las Vegas Fire Department firefighter Enrique Lopez, right, prepares for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Chuck Minker Sports Complex in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The updated figures posted to the states’s coronavirus website raised cumulative totals to 290,671 cases and 4,868 deaths.

The new cases are slightly below the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which dropped to 386 on Saturday.

Deaths, however, were well above the moving two-week average of 14 daily reported fatalities, state data shows. But like the new cases average, the rate has been falling since mid-January.

Both the state and county health agencies often redistribute data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines can differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s positivity rate, which essentially measures the percentage of people tested who are confirmed to have COVID-19, also continued to drop. The rate decreased by 0.5 percentage points from the day prior, reaching 10.2 percent.

Clark County on Saturday reported 267 new coronavirus cases and 29 additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. Cumulative totals in the county rose to 224,227 cases and 3,778 deaths.

The county’s two-week positivity rate declined by 0.5 percentage point, reaching 11.5 percent — 1.3 percentage points higher than for the state as a whole, according to state data.

