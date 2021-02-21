55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

Nevada’s coronavirus test positivity rate falls below 10%

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2021 - 10:04 am
 
Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are ready to be used at Guardian Elite Medical Services' ...
Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are ready to be used at Guardian Elite Medical Services' vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ambulance company offered the shots for their workforce. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada’s coronavirus test positivity rate has fallen below 10 percent for the first time since early November, public health officials reported Sunday.

Numbers reported Sunday by the state Department of Health and Human Services show Nevada’s 14-day positivity rate at 9.9 percent. The last time the rate was below 10 percent was on Nov. 3, when the positivity rate was reported at 9.8 percent.

Caleb Cage, the state’s coronavirus response director, has said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants the rate below 10 percent and closer to 5 percent.

The state health department also reported 301 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths on Sunday, bringing statewide totals to 290,972 cases and 4,872 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

New cases fell below the 14-day moving average of 377 new cases per day. The state is averaging 13 deaths per day over the same period.

In Clark County, officials reported 242 new cases and two additional deaths, bringing local totals to 224,469 cases and 3,780 deaths. County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

Coronavirus disease indicators have been trending down for more than a month.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police investigate homicide in west Las Vegas Valley
Police investigate homicide in west Las Vegas Valley
2
Sex workers struggle amid pandemic shutdown of Nevada brothels
Sex workers struggle amid pandemic shutdown of Nevada brothels
3
New NFL salary cap floor helps, but Raiders have work to do
New NFL salary cap floor helps, but Raiders have work to do
4
Raiders making moves, Rams’ John Johnson could be answer
Raiders making moves, Rams’ John Johnson could be answer
5
Golden Knights outdoor game suspended because of ice conditions
Golden Knights outdoor game suspended because of ice conditions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Allissa Star poses for a photograph along the north shore of the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh ...
Sex workers struggle amid pandemic shutdown of Nevada brothels
By Michelle L. Price The Associated Press

Legal brothels in the Silver State have been shuttered for nearly a year, leaving sex workers to offer less-lucrative alternatives like online dates or nonsexual escort services.

Elisa Cafferata, director of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, spea ...
DETR urges patience as it works to implement extended benefits
By / RJ

“We know how important these extended benefits are to Nevadans and ensuring they receive them is our number one priority,” Elisa Cafferata, director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, said in a release Friday.

Read More