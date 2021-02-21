Nevada’s coronavirus test positivity rate falls below 10%

Public health officials on Sunday reported a coronavirus test positivity rate of 9.9 percent. The last time the rate was below 10 percent was Nov. 3.

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are ready to be used at Guardian Elite Medical Services' vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ambulance company offered the shots for their workforce. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada’s coronavirus test positivity rate has fallen below 10 percent for the first time since early November, public health officials reported Sunday.

Numbers reported Sunday by the state Department of Health and Human Services show Nevada’s 14-day positivity rate at 9.9 percent. The last time the rate was below 10 percent was on Nov. 3, when the positivity rate was reported at 9.8 percent.

Caleb Cage, the state’s coronavirus response director, has said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants the rate below 10 percent and closer to 5 percent.

The state health department also reported 301 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths on Sunday, bringing statewide totals to 290,972 cases and 4,872 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

New cases fell below the 14-day moving average of 377 new cases per day. The state is averaging 13 deaths per day over the same period.

In Clark County, officials reported 242 new cases and two additional deaths, bringing local totals to 224,469 cases and 3,780 deaths. County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

Coronavirus disease indicators have been trending down for more than a month.

