Nevada’s COVID-19 metrics below par as positivity rate falls to 5.7%

Updated numbers from public health officials on Monday put cumulative totals for the state at 299,471 cases and 5,121 deaths.

People come to Cashman Center to get vaccinated in Las Vegas, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Nevada public health officials on Monday reported 184 new coronavirus cases and three additional deaths over the preceding day.

Caleb Cage, Nevada’s COVID-19 response director, said during a media call on Monday that the state as of Wednesday had reported a cumulative total of 299,471 cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 5,121, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services published on the state’s coronavirus data page.

New cases were below the two-week moving average of 235 cases per day. Over the same period, Nevada averaged four deaths per day.

Health officials in many rural counties do not work on weekends, affecting data reported on Monday, Cage has said.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, a key disease metric that essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, dropped 0.1 percentage points to 5.7 percent, according to state data.

Meanwhile, Clark County’s 14-day positivity rate reached 6 percent Monday, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from the previous day.

The county reported also 139 new cases, bringing local cumulative case total to 231,416. All three deaths in the state reported on Monday were from Clark County, bringing the county death toll to 4,007.

County numbers are included in statewide totals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.