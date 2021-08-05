Sisolak reveals winners of 5th ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle — WATCH LIVE
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is announcing another round of winners Thursday evening in a raffle for vaccinated Nevadans.
Gov. Steve Sisolak is announcing another round of winners Thursday evening in a raffle for vaccinated Nevadans.
Tonight’s event is at the Las Vegas Carpenters Union. Sisolak will be joined by Congresswoman Dina Titus.
“Vax Nevada Days” winners will be named at 6 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 26, when the winner of the $1 million grand prize will be announced.
Thursday’s raffle will be the fifth such event. Last week, a Henderson woman won $250,000.
Vax Nevada Days is a public health initiative announced in June by Sisolak to entice Nevadans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccinated Nevada residents are automatically included in the raffle, state officials have said. Although most residents won’t win a prize, Sisolak has said, “Every person is a winner if they get vaccinated.”
A total of $5 million will be given away to an estimated 2,000 residents.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.
RELATED
Henderson woman wins $250K at 4th ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle
Reno woman wins $50K at 3rd ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle
Carson City woman wins $50K at 2nd ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle
First ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle brings smiles to winners