108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Nevada

Sisolak reveals winners of 5th ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2021 - 1:21 pm
 
Updated August 5, 2021 - 6:03 pm
"Vax Nevada Days" is a public health initiative announced in June by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The pr ...
"Vax Nevada Days" is a public health initiative announced in June by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The program will automatically enter Nevadans who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine into a weekly drawing that offers $5 million in cash and prizes, including a $1 million grand prize. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak is announcing another round of winners Thursday evening in a raffle for vaccinated Nevadans.

Tonight’s event is at the Las Vegas Carpenters Union. Sisolak will be joined by Congresswoman Dina Titus.

“Vax Nevada Days” winners will be named at 6 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 26, when the winner of the $1 million grand prize will be announced.

Thursday’s raffle will be the fifth such event. Last week, a Henderson woman won $250,000.

Vax Nevada Days is a public health initiative announced in June by Sisolak to entice Nevadans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinated Nevada residents are automatically included in the raffle, state officials have said. Although most residents won’t win a prize, Sisolak has said, “Every person is a winner if they get vaccinated.”

A total of $5 million will be given away to an estimated 2,000 residents.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak pleads with Nevadans to get vaccinated; ‘No one wants a mandate’
Sisolak pleads with Nevadans to get vaccinated; ‘No one wants a mandate’
2
Hundreds of homes threatened with foreclosure for overdue trash bills
Hundreds of homes threatened with foreclosure for overdue trash bills
3
Nevada reports more deaths as COVID delta variant spreads
Nevada reports more deaths as COVID delta variant spreads
4
Does the federal eviction ban apply to Nevada? There is some debate
Does the federal eviction ban apply to Nevada? There is some debate
5
Nevada reports more than 20 COVID deaths for 2nd straight day
Nevada reports more than 20 COVID deaths for 2nd straight day
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Nevada gas prices now 3rd highest in US
By / RJ

This week, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Nevada crept up over $4 per gallon, for an average of $4.02 statewide, the highest the state has seen since 2014.

Aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-J ...
Which states send the most people to Nevada?
Stacker

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.