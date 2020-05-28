Some Nevada hospitals resume patient visitations with restrictions

Some Nevada hospitals on Thursday resumed patient visitation with new safety measures in place, the state hospital association said.

Several hospital in the Las Vegas Valley are beginning visitations to patients. You should contact the hospital first. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some Nevada hospitals on Thursday resumed patient visitation with new safety measures in place, the state hospital association said.

“As we continue to see a decline in COVID-19 patients and move into Phase Two of Governor Sisolak’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery, Nevada hospitals are beginning to allow visitors for non-COVID-19 patients with limitations,” Bill M. Welch, president and CEO of the Nevada Hospital Association, said in a news release. The trade association represents the state’s acute care hospitals along with psychiatric, rehabilitation and other specialty hospitals.

Some hospitals resumed visitations on Thursday, while others will resume when ready, said association spokeswoman Amy Shogren. “Interested parties should contact the hospital for details of its visitation program,” she said.

Safety requirements for visitation will include the following:

— Wearing a mask at all times.

— Observing hand hygiene practices.

— Conducting health screenings upon each entry.

— Limiting the number of visitors.

— Limiting visiting hours.

— Implementing strict social distancing protocols.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.