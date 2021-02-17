Source: Statewide vaccine registration portal coming next month

Nevada plans to launch a statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system early next month, replacing individual systems used by local governments.

Las Vegas Fire Department paramedic Zach Allen, left, and Tyler Terrell, a paramedic with Medic West, prepare for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Chuck Minker Sports Complex in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jeanne Costa, 91, shows her "I was vaccinated today!" sticker after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during an in-house clinic at Oakmont of Las Vegas Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The new system will be provided by Salesforce, the same company that Nevada purchased its contact tracing software from last year, according to a local government official with knowledge of the project. The official spoke about the project on the condition of anonymity.

Officials with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services have declined multiple interview requests about the system.

In Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District and municipal governments have operated their own individual appointment registration web portals.

Many residents have reported frustrating site crashes and technology glitches that prevented them from booking appointments.

The disjointed efforts have also led to some residents double-booking appointments forcing the health district to cancel the duplicates. Despite such efforts, no-shows continue to miss approximately 15 percent of available appointments.

“Up to 10,000 of those were identified last week, and it’s very problematic,” said Greg Cassell, who serves on the health district’s incident management team.

During a press conference Wednesday, Cassell alluded to local governments switching over to the Salesforce appointment registration system.

“That’s going to be a big help in the long run for all of us as far as scheduling and tracking across the entire state,” he said.

However, detailed information about how the Salesforce system will operate has not made its way to local governments, said the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“Not having eyes on it, not seeing it, not feeling it, is always concerning,” the official said. “I honestly know zero about Salesforce.”

