Southern Nevada VA hospital reports 15 COVID-19 cases among staff

A total of 15 employees at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-March, according to a news release from the agency.

None of the employees is currently hospitalized and some are in the process of being cleared to return to work, the statement said. Investigations into the cases have shown that many of them were contracted from the community rather than through direct patient care, according to the statement.

“We identified these cases due to our employee health practices at the rigid screening protocols we currently have in place and we continue to screen everyone and take temperatures at all our facilities,” the statement said. “We also have the best medical facility screening procedures in Southern Nevada, which includes screening at the vehicle entrances of our medical center and temperature screenings at all our sites of care.”

The VA said all employees who tested positive were immediately isolated. Two of the employees were hospitalized but have since been released, the statement said.

