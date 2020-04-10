State hires call center to help ease unemployment claims

The state of Nevada has hired a third-party vendor to help answer phone calls from people seeking unemployment insurance, a move to ease the overwhelming volume of claims sparked by the coronavirus epidemic.

CARSON CITY — Facing an unprecedented volume of unemployment insurance claims amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday that the state is bolstering its workforce to handle those claims via a third party vendor.

The governor’s office said in a press release that the third-party call center will add 100 full-time workers to boost the state’s capacity to handle the increase in unemployment claims that the state has received after Sisolak ordered all casinos and nonessential businesses in the state to close last month. More than 250,000 Nevadans have filed for unemployment so far. Future staff could be added as needed, the release noted.

The governor’s office did not name the call center vendor that it is partnering with to provide the additional help, and said the numbers to the call center would be announced later “as soon as they become available.” An email seeking clarification wasn’t immediately returned.

“We are excited to be able to provide this much-needed resource in support of the State’s UI program,” Sisolak said in a statement. “While 96 percent of initial claims have been successfully filed online, our state is working overtime and leveraging every resource possible to help those filers who must utilize a phone to file or resolve an issue with their claim.

“I am optimistic that this new call center will further expedite much-needed relief to Nevadans who have struggled to connect via phone. I also want to thank the men and women at DETR who are working day and night to process claims as quickly as possible.”

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, said earlier this week that it had nearly tripled the staff processing unemployment insurance claims through new hires and reassignments. The governor’s office release noted that those changes boosted staffing from 75 to more than 200.

Despite the staffing increases, some Nevadans have struggled to file their claims due to site issues and lengthy delays on the state’s phone line.

“Although DETR has recently tripled staff in support of the UI program, we acknowledge that some filers continue to face challenges with the UI phone system,” DETR Director Tiffany Tyler-Garner said in a statement. “We are very pleased to partner with the Governor’s Office in finding a resolution to the challenges proposed by the record number of calls received at our centers.”

