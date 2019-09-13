Storm Area 51 events still a go with just a week to prepare

Organizers of Alienstock and Area 51 Basecamp each have invested six-figure amounts into the pair of alien-themed events.

Dean Cruea, right, and Fred Hernandez with The Sign Shop of Las Vegas mount a mock Area 51 main gate sign outside at the Alien Research Center on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 in Hiko, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A piece of land yet prepared just south of the Little A'Le'Inn is slated to house parking and camping grounds for the upcoming Alienstock event on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Keith Wright with Production Specialists is helping to coordinate events at the Alien Research Center which will be a gathering site for the upcoming Alienstock festival complete with music, food, education, parking and more on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019 in Hiko, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Little A'Le'Inn property beside the "Extraterrestrial Highway" will be ground zero for the upcoming Alienstock festival on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cases of limited-edition Bud Light alien cans are available at the Alien Research Center on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 in Hiko, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harold and Stevie DeMello of Henderson make a stop at the restaurant within the Little A'Le'Inn which is to be a gathering site for the upcoming Alienstock festival on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alienstock supplies are told to be stored in two blue containers on property about the Little A'Le'Inn which is to be a gathering site for the upcoming festival on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An old house may be converted into a "haunted house" as part of the Alienstock festival activities about the property of the Little A'Le'Inn which is to be a gathering site for the event on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A piece of land yet prepared just north of the Little A'Le'Inn is slated to house the stage and festival grounds for the upcoming Alienstock event on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A storage container with alien and Area 51 markings sits across the street from the Little A'Le'Inn property which will be ground zero for the upcoming Alienstock festival on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The storming will still go on in Lincoln County next week though little setup has yet to occur at either two planned festival sites.

As of Wednesday, a pair of dirt lots near the Little A’ Le’ Inn in Rachel that have been cleared of shrubbery are the only sign of preparations for the “Alienstock” event planned for Sept. 19 to 22. Several other plots of land are left to cleared.

Nevertheless, organizers of Alienstock and the “Area 51 Basecamp” event at the Alien Research Center in Hiko say they are still forging ahead with their plans, even though the man behind the Storm Area 51 movement, Matty Roberts, canceled his planned affiliation with the event in Rachel.

Little A’ Le’ Inn owner Connie West said she has everything paid for and ready to go, including medical, security and vendors. Only the vendor who was to supply mobile shower units pulled out after Roberts removed himself from the event, West said.

“We’re still going full steam ahead,” West said, “We still have vendors and we have merchandise.”

West said 130 port-a-potties, with six handicap-accessible units, were scheduled to arrive Thursday, coming in from Caliente and Cedar City, Utah.

Although the original food truck company, The Food Truck Stop, may not be at the event, West said other food truck companies will be there, along with clean water stations and ice.

The lineup of 20 bands and two comedians also are banding together to ensure the things needed to carry out a show will be in place, West said.

“They are scrambling to get the lighting, the staging, the PA system done for what they need,” she said.

Guardian Elite Medical Services will provide medical services for both the Rachel and Hiko events, working with Lincoln County Emergency Services. West said the company would be out Friday to figure out where its medical tent will be located.

Guardian Elite CEO Samuel Scheller said his company is sending around 50 personnel to the county to work both events.

There will be five Guardian ambulances, with three more ambulances on standby in Las Vegas, in addition to four ambulances from Lincoln County.

“We know there’s a lot of concerns with the event and we want to make sure it’s as safe as possible,” Scheller said. “We are taking those concerns seriously.”

Noting that the nearest medical center is about 50 miles from Hiko in Caliente, Scheller said extra precaution is being taken to ensure the medical service provider is able to carry out any needed work.

“There’s always that concern of long or extended transport times for sick or injured people,” he said. “The extended transport times also limits our resources. To bring an ambulance back in service, it can take upwards of four to five hours once that ambulance initiates a transport.”

Roberts, the 20-year-old California man who created a Facebook post turned viral sensation, pulled out from Alienstock earlier this week and now will host an Area 51 celebration in downtown Las Vegas. His sudden exit has left the financial burden on West’s shoulders.

“What they’re causing me is a financial disaster,” she said. “At some point in the future I will recover financially from it. I had to dig in to my business, which I said I wouldn’t do to be able to take care of this. I had to put my house up (as collateral) from someone who walked away from me.”

Area 51 Basecamp

Keith Wright, managing partner of the Las Vegas-based Production Specialists, was brought on by Alien Research Center owner George Harris to put together the Basecamp event.

Aside from an exact replica of the Area 51 gate that was installed Wednesday, no other setup was visible on the site. Inside the research center are three pages of blueprints laying out the proposed event, which is scheduled to take place Sept 20-21.

The event will include food trucks, 24 vendors, book signings, a virtual reality maze, a screening of “Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers,” camping and RV parking.

There are two overflow parking areas, one at the Alien Jerky located near the Research Center and one at Timbers in Alamo, where attendees will be driven in via 15 passenger vans, Wright said.

With that event alone, the infrastructure in Lincoln County will be increased dramatically for the event, Wright said.

Verizon will provide mini towers to boost connectivity in the area, Wright said, and event organizers will up 65 port-a-potties.

“This county doesn’t have the infrastructure,” Wright said. “We’re literally more than doubling the amount of public toilets in the entire county during the event.”

A medical tent with emergency services available, ambulances on site and one of the sheriff’s department’s command posts will be located on site at Basecamp.

Setup will begin Monday with Tuesday and Wednesday being the big push days. Finishing touches will occur on Sept. 19, Wright said.

“The stage comes out on the 17th,” he said. “We have to pay by the day on that stuff, so I’m not going to bring it out a week in advance.”

Wright said he hopes an annual event aimed at true extraterrestrial believers comes out of this year’s event, as organizers have invested “six-figures” of their own money into the event.

“We’re all self-funded,” he said. “We’re having to guarantee quite a bit to put this on. Vegas is a gambling town, so I’m gambling on it to a point.”

Volunteer push

Despite some negative press, some positives have developed out of the messy situation.

More people have reached out to West looking to volunteer and help her run the events next week.

“The amount of support people have been reaching out to me with is overwhelming,” a visibly emotional West said. “I appreciate it. I need all the help I can get right now.”

Meredith Green from Washington, Missouri, said she is making to the trek to Alienstock with her husband and 16-year-old son no matter what.

“My husband and I have been traveling a lot more and we saw it as an opportunity to be around some like-minded people,” Green said.

Green said she’s rounding up volunteers from those planning to attend the festival next week to pitch in where they can for West.

“I’m gathering a group of volunteers to help clean up and I’ll find her when we arrive,” Green said.

This will be Green’s first time in Nevada and she is aware of the landscape of Lincoln County. She is ready to camp in the desert and spend quality time with her family.

“We’re not scared, we are very experienced in dispersed camping,” she said. “We didn’t have any expectation of there being any infrastructure. It’s unrealistic in my opinion to thing it would be supported by infrastructure. We just want to go and view the stars under the Nevada sky and have a good, peaceful time.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.