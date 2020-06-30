90°F
Local Nevada

Travelers from Nevada will have to quarantine in New York area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2020 - 11:42 am
 
Updated June 30, 2020 - 11:57 am

Nevada has been added to a list of 16 states where travelers will be advised to voluntarily quarantine for 14 days after they arrive in three states in the Northeast.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have been compiling a list of states from which incoming travelers will be advised to undergo the quarantine upon arrival.

Various New York area media reported that Nevada was among the states added to the growing list on Tuesday.

Other states added were California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. The original list announced last week consisted of Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

Under the travel advisory, individuals traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from states with increasing rates of COVID-19, including residents returning from vacations, are asked to self-quarantine. This includes travel by train, bus, car, plane and any other method of transportation, officials said.

The 14-day quarantine travel advisory applies to travel from states identified as those that have a positive COVID-19 test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a 10 percent or higher positivity rate among those tested over a seven-day rolling average, officials said. States can be added or taken off the list based on those criteria.

The self-quarantine is voluntary, but compliance is expected, officials said.

Travel through not restricted

The advisory does not apply to any individual passing through designated states for a limited duration through the course of travel, including stopping at rest stops during a vehicular trip or layovers for air, bus or train travel.

Individuals who are traveling to the three states from impacted states for business are exempt.

The travel quarantine announced on June 24 by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo applies to everyone entering the Tri-State region, including New Yorkers returning home from elsewhere.

Enforcement questions

The three governors are relying on people to report violations.

On ABC’s “Good Morning America” last week, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont described the approach his state is taking.

“What we’re going to do is go to every travel agent and say, ‘From these regions don’t come to Connecticut unless you get tested first or know you have to quarantine,’” said Lamont. “We’re going to go to all the hotels, every single site there, let people know from those states you have to quarantine if you come to Connecticut.”

Lamont said the state is stopping short of imposing fines for violations, but will ramp up penalties if necessary.

If you’re caught in violation in New York, on the other hand, you will face mandatory quarantine and thousands of dollars in fines.

“It’s only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down,” Cuomo said. “We don’t want to see it go up because a lot of people come into this region and they could literally bring the infection with them. It wouldn’t be malicious or malevolent, but it would still be real.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285.

