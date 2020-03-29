Washoe County reports 1st COVID-19-related death

The victim was a man in his 40s, and the case is under investigation, according to a news release.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The Regional Information Center for Washoe County reported its first death due to COVID-19.

The victim was a man in his 40s, and the case is under investigation, according to a news release. It is not known whether he had underlying health conditions.

“We’re devastated to learn that a Washoe County resident has died due to COVID-19,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer for Washoe County, said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family at this time.”

The Health District announced 14 additional cases of COVID-19 in Washoe County, bringing the total to 107. There have been eight recoveries and 99 active cases.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve issued a statement Sunday afternoon:

“I was deeply saddened by the news that the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) has announced our region’s first death due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a community, we are grieving, and absolutely devastated. My deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.

“We are also sad to hear that Reno Police Chief Jason Soto has reported that a member of the Reno Police Department sworn personnel has tested positive for COVID-19. Our first responders are on the front lines, and pivotal to our public safety. Our thoughts are with them as well during these difficult times.

“This is the day I dreaded when I declared a state of emergency in the City of Reno on March 13, and shortly after when I asked some of our businesses to please close, so we could begin working as a community to flatten the curve.

“I am asking each and every resident in our community to please, take this seriously. As this crisis continues, all of us will know someone who has been impacted by this disease.

“Our front line medical care providers and first responders are out there working diligently to keep us safe. Now each of us needs to do our part by staying home so we can stop the spread of this disease in our community.

“These are unprecedented times for our world, country, region — and our home, Reno. We will continue to face difficult challenges that we can only overcome by working together.

“We wish our community, especially those who have been impacted by COVID-19, the very best in these uncertain times. Please, stay healthy, stay safe, and most of all #StayHomeForNevada.”

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.