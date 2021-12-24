Need a COVID test? New drive-through locations are open

The YMCA has opened three sites for free COVID-19 testing, in addition to numerous other spots in the Las Vegas Valley. Appointments can be scheduled at most sites.

(Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

COVID-19 testing is available at numerous locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

New drive-through options have opened. The YMCA of Southern Nevada has partnered with Haztech to offer free COVID-19 tests in three parking lots.

Health officials are urging the public to seek community sites, not hospital emergency departments, for COVID-19 tests. Hospitals in Southern Nevada and some rural parts of the state are facing a “staffing crisis” as COVID-19 related hospitalizations surge at the same time large numbers of health care workers are getting sick and missing work, the Nevada Hospital Association said.

Here is a partial list of testing events operated by the Southern Nevada Health District or community partners Curative or Fulgent Genetics. Local pharmacies, urgent care clinics and other health-care providers also are offering testing.

YMCA

Three drive-through sites are open for free COVID-19 testing with no appointment necessary:

– Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA at 4141 Meadows Lane in Las Vegas. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– Centennial Hills YMCA at 6601 N. Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas. Hours are 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– SkyView YMCA at 3050 E. Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas. Hours are Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Sunday.

UNLV public site (location changes Jan. 9)

Drive-through and walk-up tests, no appointments

The site will change locations starting Jan. 9 due to high demand. The drive-thru site will move to the parking lot of Sam Boyd Stadium, 7000 E. Russell Rd., in the southeast valley. The new location will have the same hours of operation: Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., with about 1,200 tests available each night, according to a news release. The old site is closed.

Clients seeking COVID-19 tests are encouraged to set up an online account with Color, the lab providing contracted lab testing services. The account registration process enables clients to receive test results through the phone number or email address they provide.

A Color registration link for the location is available on the company’s website. Tests are self-swab PCR tests. Results take about 72 hours to process. For test result inquiries, contact Color at 844-531-0545 or by email at mycovidtest@color.com.

About 300 vaccinations, including booster shots, are also available nightly. No pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available at this site. Parents can book appointments for children age 5-11 at most other clinic locations listed on SNDH’s website at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine. Pediatric vaccines also are available at pediatrician offices, clinics and pharmacies.

Southern Nevada Health District

By appointment

Free testing at the SNHD office at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. from 6:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (closed holidays). For test results, visit: https://www.snhd.info/lab-results

College of Southern Nevada campuses

SNHD announced Monday it was extending hours of operation at testing sites at three College of Southern Nevada campuses, where tests are available by appointment.

– CSN West Charleston, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 6375 W. Charleston Blvd. in southeast parking lot

– CSN Henderson, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 700 College Drive, Henderson

– CSN North Las Vegas, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas

Downtown Recreation Center, Henderson

By appointment or walk-in

Free testing Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 50 E. Van Wagenen St. in Henderson. Look for blue van in the parking lot.

Anthem Hills Park, Henderson

By appointment or walk-in

Free testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2256 Reunion Drive. Look for trailer in the parking lot.

Silver Springs Recreation Center, Henderson

By appointment or walk-in

Free testing Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1951 Silver Springs Pkwy. Look for trailer in the parking lot.

Sunrise Library

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5400 E. Harris Ave. in Las Vegas. Look for blue van in the parking lot.

West Las Vegas Library

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. in Las Vegas. Look for blue van in the parking lot.

Enterprise Library

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Look for the blue van in the parking lot at 8310 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Windmill Library

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Look for the blue van in the parking lot at 7060 W. Windmill Lane. in Las Vegas.

Sahara West Library

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Look for the blue van in the parking lot at 9600 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas.

West Flamingo Senior Center

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. Look for the kiosk in the parking lot at 6255 W. Flamingo Rd. in Las Vegas. For test results, visit: https://results.fulgentgenetics.com

Veterans Memorial Community Center

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. Look for the kiosk in the parking lot at 101 S. Pavilion Center Dr. in Las Vegas. For test results, visit: https://results.fulgentgenetics.com

Alexander Library, North Las Vegas

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. at 1755 W. Alexander Rd. Look for the kiosk in the parking lot. For test results, visit: https://results.fulgentgenetics.com

Parkdale Recreation Center

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. at 3200 Ferndale St. in Las Vegas. Look for kiosk in the parking lot. For test results, visit: https://results.fulgentgenetics.com

East Las Vegas Community Center

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 250 N. Eastern Ave. in Las Vegas. Look for kiosk in the parking lot. For test results, visit: https://results.fulgentgenetics.com

Whitney Library, Las Vegas

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests Monday through Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. at 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. in Las Vegas. Look for blue van in the parking lot.

Aliante Library, North Las Vegas

By appointment or walk-in

Free tests are available Monday through Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. at 2400 Deer Springs Way. Look for blue van in the parking lot.

An online test site finder tool also is available on the Nevada Health Response website.

At-home tests

Health experts are urging people to also use at-home testing kits that were not available during the holidays last year as a way of getting quick results even if their accuracy is not as good as other testing methods.

Vaccines

All Nevadans ages 5 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Find vaccine clinic locations here.

Clark County Fire Station #18 at 575 E. Flamingo Rd. in Las Vegas administers first and second doses of Pfizer, Moderna and J&J every Wednesday from 8 to 11 a.m.

For vaccine information, the public also can call the state’s vaccine hotline at 1-800-401-0946 or visit www.NVCOVIDFighter.org for information.

Contact Rhonda Prast at rprast@reviewjournal.com. Marv Clemons contributed to this report.