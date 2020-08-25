Regal Cinemas to reopen five more Las Vegas Valley movie theaters

After Thursday’s reopening, Regal will have nine movie theaters open in Nevada, with two remaining closed.

RJ FILE*** JASON BEAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL A group of friends share cupcakes and card games as they wait in a long line leading from the Regal Cinemas Red Rock Stadium 16 at Red Rock Resort hotel-casino on Thursday, July 14, 2011, as they wait for the midnight showing of the final installment in the Harry Potter movie series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: part 2. The movie is the 8th and final movie in the highly successful movie series. JASON BEAN JASON BEAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL A group of friends share cupcakes and card games as they wait for the midnight opening of the new Harry Potter movie at Red Rock in Las Vegas on July 14, 2011.

RJ FILE*** JASON BEAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Harry Potter fans stand in a long line leading from the Regal Cinemas Red Rock Stadium 16 at Red Rock Resort hotel-casino on Thursday, July 14, 2011, as they wait for the midnight showing of the final installment in the Harry Potter movie series, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2." The movie is the 8th and final movie in the highly successful movie series. JASON BEAN JASON BEAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL The line for the midnight showing of the new Harry Potter movie stretched all the way to the bowling alley at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas on July 14, 2011.

Regal Cinemas announced that five additional Las Vegas and Henderson movie theaters will reopen on Thursday.

Reopening plans include new health and safety measures that adhere to CDC and public health guidelines, according to a release sent by Regal. That includes sanitization procedures, new social distancing protocols and mandatory mask policies for employees and guests.

The reopening will showcase the release of “The New Mutants.” Regal will also offer classic movie titles for $5 for adults.

After Thursday’s reopening, Regal will have nine movie theaters open in Nevada, with two remaining closed.

The four that already are open are Regal Aliante & IMAX, North Las Vegas; Regal Colonnade, Las Vegas; Regal Summerlin Luxury, Las Vegas; and Regal Village Square, Las Vegas.

Reopening Thursday are Regal Boulder Station & VIP, Las Vegas; Regal Cinebarre Palace Station, Las Vegas; Regal Green Valley Ranch, Henderson; Regal Red Rock 4DX & IMAX, Las Vegas; Regal Sunset Station & IMAX, Henderson.