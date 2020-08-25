Regal Cinemas to reopen five more Las Vegas Valley movie theaters
After Thursday’s reopening, Regal will have nine movie theaters open in Nevada, with two remaining closed.
Regal Cinemas announced that five additional Las Vegas and Henderson movie theaters will reopen on Thursday.
Reopening plans include new health and safety measures that adhere to CDC and public health guidelines, according to a release sent by Regal. That includes sanitization procedures, new social distancing protocols and mandatory mask policies for employees and guests.
The reopening will showcase the release of “The New Mutants.” Regal will also offer classic movie titles for $5 for adults.
After Thursday’s reopening, Regal will have nine movie theaters open in Nevada, with two remaining closed.
The four that already are open are Regal Aliante & IMAX, North Las Vegas; Regal Colonnade, Las Vegas; Regal Summerlin Luxury, Las Vegas; and Regal Village Square, Las Vegas.
Reopening Thursday are Regal Boulder Station & VIP, Las Vegas; Regal Cinebarre Palace Station, Las Vegas; Regal Green Valley Ranch, Henderson; Regal Red Rock 4DX & IMAX, Las Vegas; Regal Sunset Station & IMAX, Henderson.