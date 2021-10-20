Boring Co.’s plans for underground loop in resort corridor approved

Clark County Commissioners Wednesday approved plans for the Boring Company’s Vegas Loop system, inching closer to digging beginning.

Central Station of the Boring Company’s Convention Center Loop is seen during a media tour at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County Commissioners approved plans for the Boring Co.’s Vegas Loop system Wednesday, moving the Elon Musk-owned transportation company closer to starting to dig the underground tunnels.

The approval sets the stage for the permitting process to begin, which would lead to the start of construction of the 15-mile dual loop system.

Boring’s plan calls for a mostly underground system operating mainly in the Resort Corridor with stations at various resorts and connections to Allegiant Stadium and UNLV.

The design review approved is only for the alignment of the proposed route. Each stop needs separate land use permits approved before being developed.

Boring President Steve Davis said the system would be built in phases. The way the tunnel is set up, once an individual station is complete it will come online immediately.

Davis said there are 51 planned stations and the system is expected to be able to handle 57,000 riders per hour.

Davis noted a 3.6 mile ride between the Las Vegas Convention Center and Allegiant Stadium would take 4 minutes and cost $6.

