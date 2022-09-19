Deadly crash closes southwest intersection

Flamingo was closed between Decatur and South Edmond Street while officers investigated a crash in which a motorcyclist was killed, Metro said in a tweet.

A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning in southwest Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 11:24 a.m. to West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard after a white truck and a motorcycle collided, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, police said.

Flamingo was closed between Decatur and South Edmond Street while officers investigated the deadly crash.

The truck driver stayed at the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

