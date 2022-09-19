91°F
Deadly crash closes southwest intersection

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2022 - 1:35 pm
 
A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning in southwest Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 11:24 a.m. to West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard after a white truck and a motorcycle collided, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, police said.

Flamingo was closed between Decatur and South Edmond Street while officers investigated the deadly crash.

The truck driver stayed at the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

THE LATEST